Heungkuk Dollar Bond Balance
4BI5925:KS
1,006.81
KRW
3.92
0.39%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
999.16 - 1,063.90
年初来リターン
-0.96%
前日終値
1,002.89
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,006.81
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
5.185
設定日
04/03/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Heungkuk Dollar Bond Balanced 40 Securities Investment Trust (Bond Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve stable income gains by investing 90% or less of its assets in the US bonds.
