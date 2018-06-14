HI Japan High Dividend Focus
4BA3592:KS
1,158.91
KRW
4.92
0.43%
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,045.69 - 1,241.35
1年トータルリターン
12.80%
年初来リターン
-1.65%
前日終値
1,153.99
1年トータルリターン
12.89%
年初来リターン
-1.65%
ファンド分類
日本
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
日本
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,158.91
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
6.774
設定日
02/07/2017
直近配当額 ( 02/01/2018)
28.17
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.43%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
4BA3154:KS
HI Japan High Dividend Focus
|5.13 百万
|6.49 十億
|97.58
企業概要
HI Japan High Dividend Focus Securities Feeder Investment Trust H(Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital gains by investing 100% or less in HI Japan High Dividend Focus Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所HI Asset Management
HI Investment & Securities Building
11-12F, 25-15 Yeouido-dong,
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号822-727-2700
Webサイトwww.hi-am.com