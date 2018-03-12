IBK Europe Representative Se
4AZ9446:KS
1,050.84
KRW
6.01
0.58%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
950.44 - 1,105.97
1年トータルリターン
10.08%
年初来リターン
0.35%
前日終値
1,044.83
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,050.84
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
27.872
設定日
02/23/2015
直近配当額 ( 02/22/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SIN JUN-HYEONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.44%
経費率
1.10%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
4AZ6194:KS
IBK Davos Global High Divide
|46.18 千
|56.45 百万
|98.57
企業概要
IBK Europe Representative Securities Feeder Investment Trust(Equity- Fund of Funds)is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achievecapital gains by investing in Europe equities.
住所IBK Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Samsung Fire Insurance Bldg 7F
Euljiro 1-ga 87, Jung Gu
Seoul, 100-782
Korea
電話番号82-2-727-8800
Webサイトwww.ibksgam.co.kr