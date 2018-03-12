IBK Davos Global High Divide
4AZ6236:KS
1,172.11
KRW
6.70
0.57%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,068.11 - 1,235.25
1年トータルリターン
9.18%
年初来リターン
-0.32%
前日終値
1,165.41
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,172.11
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
6.981
設定日
02/23/2015
直近配当額 ( 02/22/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SIN JUN-HYEONG
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
1.72%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
4AZ6194:KS
IBK Davos Global High Divide
|5.43 百万
|6.64 十億
|99.08
企業概要
IBK Davos Global High Dividend Securities Feeder Investment Trust(Equity) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in IBK Davos Global High Dividend Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所IBK Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Samsung Fire Insurance Bldg 7F
Euljiro 1-ga 87, Jung Gu
Seoul, 100-782
Korea
電話番号82-2-727-8800
Webサイトwww.ibksgam.co.kr