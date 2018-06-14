HI Korea Active Growth Secur
4962414:KS
954.29
KRW
3.15
0.33%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
年初来リターン
4.38%
前日終値
957.44
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
954.29
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
5.724
設定日
10/18/2010
直近配当額 ( 01/25/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
LEE SEOK-WON
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
1.75%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
4AP9736:KS
HI Korea Growth Securities M
|6.10 百万
|6.00 十億
|99.25
企業概要
HI Korea Active Growth Securities Investment Trust(Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve returns by managing a portfolio, which includes stocks with stability and growth potential. The Fund invests 60% or more in stocks, 40% or less in bonds, CPs, and ABSs respectively, and 50% or less in Repos.
住所HI Asset Management
HI Investment & Securities Building
11-12F, 25-15 Yeouido-dong,
Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号822-727-2700
Webサイトwww.hi-am.com