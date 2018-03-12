KB Everyone Lifelong Income
3C44456:KS
1,002.28
KRW
1.98
0.20%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
999.36 - 1,000.30
前日終値
1,000.30
52週レンジ
999.36 - 1,000.30
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,002.28
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
5.012
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
KB Everyone Lifelong Income 40 Securities Feeder Investment Trust - Bond Balanced-Fund of Funds is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 80% or more of its total assets to KB Everyone Lifelong Income 40 Securities Master Investment Trust - Bond Balanced-Fund of Funds.
住所KB Asset Management
Good Morning Tower
23-2 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号82-2-2167-8200
Webサイトwww.kbam.co.kr