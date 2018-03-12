KB Start Up Active Asia EMP
3C38656:KS
1,014.17
KRW
5.82
0.58%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
997.02 - 1,014.17
前日終値
1,008.35
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Asian Pacific Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,014.17
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
219.694
設定日
03/05/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
KB Start Up Active Asia EMP Securities Investment Trust (Equity Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in equity related offshore and domestic collective investment schemes (Inc. ETF).
住所KB Asset Management
Good Morning Tower
23-2 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号82-2-2167-8200
Webサイトwww.kbam.co.kr