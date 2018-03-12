KB Medium & Small High Divid
3C37005:KS
991.18
KRW
14.25
1.46%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
969.69 - 999.53
前日終値
976.93
969.69 - 999.53
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
991.18
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
11.407
設定日
02/27/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
KB Medium & Small High Dividend Goal Convertible Securities Investment Trust 2 (Equity Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in domestic equity. Once the fund reaches the target return, it will invest in domestic bond related collective investment schemes.
住所KB Asset Management
Good Morning Tower
23-2 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号82-2-2167-8200
Webサイトwww.kbam.co.kr