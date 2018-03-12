KB Growth and Value Securiti

3C34846:KS
1,034.77
KRW
8.92
0.87%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,001.00 - 1,040.45
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,034.77
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
31.772
設定日
02/13/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHOI WOONG-PIL
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
005930:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
1.58 千 4.02 十億 22.68
112040:KS
ｳｨﾒｲﾄﾞｴﾝﾀｰﾃｲﾝﾒﾝﾄ
31.89 千 1.61 十億 9.08
105560:KS
KBﾌｨﾅﾝｼｬﾙ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
13.34 千 845.76 百万 4.78
036580:KS
ﾌｧｰﾑｽｺ
69.21 千 802.84 百万 4.53
000660:KS
SKﾊｲﾆｯｸｽ
10.10 千 772.57 百万 4.36
005490:KS
ﾎﾟｽｺ
1.61 千 536.32 百万 3.03
194370:KS
JS Corp/KR
36.93 千 472.67 百万 2.67
064800:KS
Feelingk Co Ltd
138.62 千 472.01 百万 2.67
087010:KS
Peptron Inc
6.90 千 455.40 百万 2.57
012330:KS
現代精工 [ﾋｭﾝﾀﾞｲ･ﾓｰﾋﾞｽ]
1.70 千 447.10 百万 2.53
企業概要
KB Growth&Value Securities Trust(Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in Korea. The objective of the Fund is to maintain stability of returns through balanced portfolio of growth stocks and high dividend stocks. The Fund invest 60% or more in stocks, 40% or less in bonds, 40% or less in CPs, and 40% or less in ABSs.
住所
KB Asset Management
Good Morning Tower
23-2 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号
82-2-2167-8200
Webサイト
www.kbam.co.kr