KB Growth and Value Securiti
3C34846:KS
1,034.77
KRW
8.92
0.87%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,001.00 - 1,040.45
前日終値
1,025.85
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,034.77
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
31.772
設定日
02/13/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHOI WOONG-PIL
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
005930:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
|1.58 千
|4.02 十億
|22.68
|
112040:KS
ｳｨﾒｲﾄﾞｴﾝﾀｰﾃｲﾝﾒﾝﾄ
|31.89 千
|1.61 十億
|9.08
|
105560:KS
KBﾌｨﾅﾝｼｬﾙ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|13.34 千
|845.76 百万
|4.78
|
036580:KS
ﾌｧｰﾑｽｺ
|69.21 千
|802.84 百万
|4.53
|
000660:KS
SKﾊｲﾆｯｸｽ
|10.10 千
|772.57 百万
|4.36
|
005490:KS
ﾎﾟｽｺ
|1.61 千
|536.32 百万
|3.03
|
194370:KS
JS Corp/KR
|36.93 千
|472.67 百万
|2.67
|
064800:KS
Feelingk Co Ltd
|138.62 千
|472.01 百万
|2.67
|
087010:KS
Peptron Inc
|6.90 千
|455.40 百万
|2.57
|
012330:KS
現代精工 [ﾋｭﾝﾀﾞｲ･ﾓｰﾋﾞｽ]
|1.70 千
|447.10 百万
|2.53
企業概要
KB Growth&Value Securities Trust(Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in Korea. The objective of the Fund is to maintain stability of returns through balanced portfolio of growth stocks and high dividend stocks. The Fund invest 60% or more in stocks, 40% or less in bonds, 40% or less in CPs, and 40% or less in ABSs.
住所KB Asset Management
Good Morning Tower
23-2 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号82-2-2167-8200
Webサイトwww.kbam.co.kr