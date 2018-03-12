Truston Pincette Medium & Sm
3C09487:KS
993.62
KRW
23.76
2.45%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
962.46 - 1,006.47
前日終値
969.86
962.46 - 1,006.47
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
993.62
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
13.352
設定日
02/13/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Truston Pincette Medium & Small Securities Feeder Investment Trust (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 100% or less of its assets in Truston Pincette Medium & Small Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity).
住所Truston Asset Management
Hana Securities Bldg. 10Fl
Yoido Dong 23-3, Yongdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-709
South Korea
電話番号82-2-6308-0500
Webサイトwww.trustonasset.com