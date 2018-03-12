KB DeunDeunHan China High Di
1,057.81
KRW
0.06
0.01%
更新日時 17:42 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
991.05 - 1,057.75
年初来リターン
0.31%
前日終値
1,057.75
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,057.81
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
489.127
設定日
08/31/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
157450:KS
TIGER MONEY MARKET
|7.00 千
|707.95 百万
|28.78
|
196230:KS
KBSTAR Short-Term MSB
|6.00 千
|624.18 百万
|25.38
|
130730:KS
KOSEF Enhanced Cash
|6.00 千
|610.71 百万
|24.83
企業概要
KB DeunDeunHan China High Dividend Goal Convertible Sec Inv Trust (Bond FoF) is an open-end fund incorporated in SoUth Korea. The objectiveof the fund is to ac- hieve gains by investing in stocks on the China and Hong Kong exchange with rel- atively high dividend yields and lower volatility. Once the fund reaches the targe tprice, it will invest in domestic bond related collective inv schemes.
住所KB Asset Management
Good Morning Tower
23-2 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号82-2-2167-8200
Webサイトwww.kbam.co.kr