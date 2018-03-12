企業概要

KB DeunDeunHan China High Dividend Goal Convertible Sec Inv Trust (Bond FoF) is an open-end fund incorporated in SoUth Korea. The objectiveof the fund is to ac- hieve gains by investing in stocks on the China and Hong Kong exchange with rel- atively high dividend yields and lower volatility. Once the fund reaches the targe tprice, it will invest in domestic bond related collective inv schemes.