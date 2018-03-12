Hanwha Short Term Government
3BU7381:KS
1,000.28
KRW
0.13
0.01%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,000.00 - 1,000.51
前日終値
1,000.15
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,000.28
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
330.112
設定日
02/08/2018
直近配当額 ( 03/06/2018)
0.4
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.04%
ファンドマネージャ
HYUN-SE OH
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Hanwha Short Term Government&Agency Bond Securities Investment Trust-Bond is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve stable current income through investment in bonds and additional gains through active bond trades. The Fund invests 60% or more in bonds, 40% or less in CPs, and 40% or less in ABSs.
住所Hanwha Asset Management Co Ltd
Korea Life Bldg 50F
Yoido-dong 60, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-763
Korea
電話番号82-2-6950-0000
Webサイトwww.hanwhafund.co.kr