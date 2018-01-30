KB Power of Value Goal Conve
1,066.48
KRW
0.09
0.01%
更新日時 2018/01/30
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
974.70 - 1,071.76
前日終値
1,066.39
1年トータルリターン
9.35%
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 01/29/2018)
1,066.48
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 01/29/2018)
1.488
設定日
09/30/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
196230:KS
KBSTAR Short-Term MSB
|3.90 千
|405.72 百万
|23.19
|
214980:KS
KODEX KRW CASH PLUS
|3.90 千
|394.72 百万
|22.56
|
153130:KS
Samsung KODEX KRW Cash ETF
|3.90 千
|394.43 百万
|22.55
企業概要
KB Power of Value Goal Convertible Securities Investment Trust 1 (Bond Fund of Funds) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital gains from stock price appreciation of its underlying assets. Once the Fund reaches the target price of 1,070 won (accum. return of 7%), the Fund will invest into domestic bonds.
住所KB Asset Management
Good Morning Tower
23-2 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号82-2-2167-8200
Webサイトwww.kbam.co.kr