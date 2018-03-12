Hanwha China Legend A Share
3BC7573:KS
1,452.49
KRW
18.52
1.29%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,023.93 - 1,475.16
1年トータルリターン
44.52%
年初来リターン
7.33%
前日終値
1,433.97
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,452.49
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
9.046
設定日
11/11/2016
直近配当額 ( 03/05/2018)
12.29
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.85%
ファンドマネージャ
PARK JUN-HEUM
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
1.39%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
3AE6311:KS
Hanwha China Legend A Share
|3.52 百万
|4.99 十億
|95.45
企業概要
Hanwha China Legend A Share Securities Feeder Investment Trust(Equity)is an open -end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% of its assets in Hanwha China Legend A Share Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所Hanwha Asset Management Co Ltd
Korea Life Bldg 50F
Yoido-dong 60, Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-763
Korea
電話番号82-2-6950-0000
Webサイトwww.hanwhafund.co.kr