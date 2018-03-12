Midas Green Responsible Inve
1,007.35
KRW
14.43
1.45%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
961.58 - 992.92
前日終値
992.92
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,007.35
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
39.846
設定日
04/22/2011
直近配当額 ( 04/19/2016)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JONG-HYUK CHOI
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
1.90%
企業概要
Midas Responsible Investment Securities Investment Trust (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains and current income by investing in equities. The Fund invests at least 60% of its assets in domestic equities and 40% or less in bonds, ABSs and CPs.
住所Midas Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Hana Securities Bldg 8 F
Yoido Dong 23-3, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-709
Korea
電話番号82-2-3787-3500
Webサイトwww.midasasset.co.kr