Hyundai Pension Savings Conv
3268428:KS
1,055.85
KRW
9.56
0.91%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
974.47 - 1,113.70
1年トータルリターン
15.89%
年初来リターン
0.05%
前日終値
1,046.29
52週レンジ
974.47 - 1,113.70
1年トータルリターン
14.31%
年初来リターン
0.05%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,055.85
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
435.266
設定日
08/06/2013
直近配当額 ( 07/10/2017)
63.91
直近配当利回り（税込）
6.05%
ファンドマネージャ
LEE GANG-GUK / KIM GYEONG-YUN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.54%
経費率
1.44%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
3144470:KS
Hyundai Dream Securities Mas
|311.86 千
|330.25 百万
|86.00
企業概要
Hyundai Pension Savings Convertible Feeder Investment Trust 1 - (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by exceeding the benchmark index for retirement pension savings. The Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the Hyundai Dream securities equity master fund.
住所Hyundai Asset Management Co Ltd
6th Floor, Irum Center
Youido-Dong, Youngdungpo-Gu
Seoul, South Korea
電話番号82-2-2090-0500
Webサイトwww.hyundaiam.com