KB Value Focus Securities Fe
3174933:KS
1,013.71
KRW
11.04
1.10%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
897.47 - 1,054.08
1年トータルリターン
12.34%
年初来リターン
2.47%
前日終値
1,002.67
1年トータルリターン
10.75%
年初来リターン
2.47%
ファンド分類
Value Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,013.71
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
749.433
設定日
11/10/2010
直近配当額 ( 11/08/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
CHOI WOONG-PIL
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.72%
経費率
2.26%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
3174891:KS
KB Value Focus Securities Ma
|863.49 百万
|884.57 十億
|99.86
企業概要
KB Value Focus Securities Feeder Investment Trust (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in its master fund which invests in undervalued value stocks. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the KB Value Focus Securities Equity Master Fund.
住所KB Asset Management
Good Morning Tower
23-2 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu
Seoul, 150-712
Korea, Republic of (South)
電話番号82-2-2167-8200
Webサイトwww.kbam.co.kr