NH-Amundi KOSDAQ Inverse Sec
2C29037:KS
1,008.52
KRW
12.74
1.25%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,003.86 - 1,043.77
前日終値
1,021.26
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,008.52
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
540.998
設定日
02/27/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
NH-Amundi KOSDAQ Inverse Securities Investment Trust (Equity Derivatives) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to replicate the inversed (-1x) daily performance of the F-KOSDAQ150 index.
住所NH-CA Asset Management
Nonghyup Culture Welfare Found. Bldg
Fl. 10, 11, Yoidodong 34-7
Youngdeungpo Gu, Seoul
Korea
電話番号82-2-368-3600
Webサイトwww.nh-amundi.com