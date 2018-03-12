NH-Amundi QV Global Portfoli
2C14674:KS
989.22
KRW
0.62
0.06%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
985.53 - 1,004.84
前日終値
988.60
52週レンジ
985.53 - 1,004.84
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
989.22
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
7.228
設定日
02/27/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
NH-Amundi QV Global Portfolio Securities Investment Trust (Balanced Fund of Funds) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 50% or more of its asets in collective investment schemes.
住所NH-CA Asset Management
Nonghyup Culture Welfare Found. Bldg
Fl. 10, 11, Yoidodong 34-7
Youngdeungpo Gu, Seoul
Korea
電話番号82-2-368-3600
Webサイトwww.nh-amundi.com