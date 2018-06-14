Hana UBS Power e Short-Term
2BL2940:KS
1,013.75
KRW
0.05
0.00%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,002.42 - 1,016.29
1年トータルリターン
1.71%
年初来リターン
0.93%
前日終値
1,013.70
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,013.75
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
156.349
設定日
02/07/2017
直近配当額 ( 04/17/2018)
5.82
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.57%
ファンドマネージャ
NA-YOUNG JEON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
2BN0660:KS
Hana UBS Power e Short-Term
|162.53 百万
|163.24 十億
|99.87
企業概要
Hana UBS Power e Short-Term Securities Investment Trust(Bond) is an open-end fu- nd incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to minimize the ri- sk associated with the interest rate volatility and to achieve stable returns through hedging remaining risks. The Fund invests 90% or more its assets in Hana UBS Power e Short-Term Bond Securities Master Investment Trust (Bond).
住所-
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.ubs-hana.com