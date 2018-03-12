Baring High Dividend 40 Plus
2B07846:KS
1,066.69
KRW
4.60
0.43%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,014.95 - 1,091.19
1年トータルリターン
5.21%
年初来リターン
-0.46%
前日終値
1,062.09
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,066.69
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
2.920
設定日
10/04/2016
直近配当額 ( 12/31/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
KIM BEOM-SEOK / KIM JI-YOUNG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.45%
経費率
1.28%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
2660653:KS
Baring Retirement Pension Se
|1.91 百万
|1.95 十億
|59.90
|
2660851:KS
Baring Dividend Securities M
|892.15 千
|1.18 十億
|36.34
企業概要
Baring High Dividend 40 Plus Securities Feeder Investment Trust(Bond Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 70% or less of its assets in Baring Corp Bond Securities Master Investment Trust(Bond).
住所SEI Asset Korea Co. Ltd.
Samsung F&M Insurance Bldg 7F
Uljiro 1-ga 87, Joong Gu
Seoul, 100-191
Korea
電話番号82-2-3788-0550
Webサイトwww.barings.com