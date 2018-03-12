NH-Amundi Allset Amundi Indi
2AZ6147:KS
1,190.06
KRW
3.15
0.27%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
992.59 - 1,312.04
1年トータルリターン
19.75%
年初来リターン
-5.09%
前日終値
1,186.91
ファンド分類
India
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
India
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,190.06
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
17.192
設定日
09/22/2016
直近配当額 ( 02/10/2018)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PARK JU-YEON
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
1.07%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CAFINIV:LX
ｱﾑﾝﾃﾞｨ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ-ｴｸｲﾃｨ･ｲﾝﾃﾞｨｱ
|49.46 千
|15.33 十億
|58.49
|
KUZ7:CUR
|922.00
|10.03 十億
|38.26
|
KUX7:CUR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
NH-Amundi Allset Amundi India Securities Investment Trust(Equity-Fund of Funds) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in Amundi Funds Equity India.
住所NH-CA Asset Management
Nonghyup Culture Welfare Found. Bldg
Fl. 10, 11, Yoidodong 34-7
Youngdeungpo Gu, Seoul
Korea
電話番号82-2-368-3600
Webサイトwww.nh-amundi.com