NH-Amundi Child Love Regular
2960355:KS
1,094.53
KRW
15.38
1.43%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
905.40 - 1,148.39
1年トータルリターン
21.40%
年初来リターン
1.25%
前日終値
1,079.15
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,094.53
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
86.288
設定日
10/18/2010
直近配当額 ( 05/01/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
TAE-WOON KIM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
1.65%
企業概要
NH-Amundi Child Love Regular Savings Plan Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to maximize long-term capital gains corresponding to rise in stock market and to achieve excess gains by investing in KOSDAQ blue chip stocks. The Fund invests 60% or more in stocks, 40% or less in bonds and CPs, respectively.
住所NH-CA Asset Management
Nonghyup Culture Welfare Found. Bldg
Fl. 10, 11, Yoidodong 34-7
Youngdeungpo Gu, Seoul
Korea
電話番号82-2-368-3600
Webサイトwww.nh-amundi.com