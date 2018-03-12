ING Leading Korea Securities
2943603:KS
1,000.93
KRW
19.61
2.00%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
957.89 - 1,352.39
1年トータルリターン
-6.39%
前日終値
981.32
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,000.93
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
19.679
設定日
10/17/2011
直近配当額 ( 10/13/2016)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.60%
経費率
1.86%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
2AG2855:KS
ING Leading Korea Securities
|15.19 百万
|22.21 十億
|99.17
企業概要
ING Leading Korea Securities Feeder Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains and current income by investing in equities domiciled in Korea.
住所ING Investment Management Korea Ltd
Sei An Bldg 12F
Shinmun Ro 1 ga 116, Jongro Gu
Seoul, 110-700
Korea
電話番号822-3703-9826
Webサイトwww.ingim.co.kr