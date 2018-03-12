Korea Investment KRX 300 Ind
1C35346:KS
1,005.13
KRW
8.95
0.90%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,005.13
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.253
設定日
02/19/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Korea Investment KRX 300 Index Securities Investment Trust (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by tracking the performace of the KRX300 index.
住所Korea Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Yoido Dong 27-1
Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3276-4700
Webサイトwww.kim.co.kr