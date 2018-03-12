Mirae Asset Long-Term Growth
1C33818:KS
1,015.30
KRW
20.70
2.08%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
970.00 - 994.60
前日終値
994.60
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,015.3
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
5.914
設定日
02/27/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YONG-DUK GU
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1A59615:KS
Mirae Asset Long-Term Growth
|5.07 百万
|5.84 十億
|99.79
企業概要
Mirae Asset Long-Term Growth Research Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in equities. The Fund invests at least 60% of its assets in equities and 40% or less in domestic bond, ABSs and CPs.
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600