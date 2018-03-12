企業概要

Mirae Asset Reserving 300 million won Solomon Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital gains through diversified investments. The Fund invests 60% or more in stocks, 40% or less in bonds,especially 40% or less in equity-linked bonds, and 40% or less in CPs and ABSs respectively.