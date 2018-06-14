Korea Investment Vietnam IPO
1C25297:KS
989.21
KRW
4.30
0.43%
更新日時 17:43 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
984.05 - 1,002.38
前日終値
993.51
52週レンジ
984.05 - 1,002.38
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Multi
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
989.21
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
79.984
設定日
02/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK794458:COR
|10.00 百万
|10.06 十億
|11.97
|
AO167674:COR
|10.00 百万
|10.02 十億
|11.92
|
AL069188:COR
|10.00 百万
|10.01 十億
|11.91
企業概要
Korea Investment Vietnam IPO Securities Investment Trust (Bond Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing in domestic, Vietnam bonds and Vietnam related IPOs.
住所Korea Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Yoido Dong 27-1
Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3276-4700
Webサイトwww.kim.co.kr