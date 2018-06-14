Mirae Asset Global Fourth In
1C23413:KS
1,057.20
KRW
0.10
0.01%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,000.08 - 1,057.10
前日終値
1,057.10
52週レンジ
1,000.08 - 1,057.10
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,057.2
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
1.589
設定日
02/13/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Mirae Asset Global Fourth Industrial EMP Goal Convertible Securities Inv Trust 1 (Bond) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 60% or more in equity and equity related collective investment schemes. Once the fund reaches the target price, it will invest in domestic bond.
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600