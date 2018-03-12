Mirae Asset Pension Insight
1C11822:KS
1,017.82
KRW
3.17
0.31%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,000.00 - 1,014.65
前日終値
1,014.65
52週レンジ
1,000.00 - 1,014.65
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,017.82
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
761.546
設定日
02/27/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SONG JIN-YONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1754960:KS
Mirae Asset Insight Balanced
|296.06 千
|364.86 百万
|64.33
|
1A97268:KS
Mirae Asset Global Dynamic P
|197.84 千
|201.32 百万
|35.50
企業概要
Mirae Asset Pension Insight Plus Securities Feeder Investment Trust1(Equity Balanced) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in Mirae Asset Insight Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity Balanced) and 40% or less in Mirae Asset Global Dynamic Plus Master Fund(Bond).
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600