Mirae Asset China Growth Goa
1BY9980:KS
978.72
KRW
10.42
1.08%
更新日時 17:41 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
948.87 - 1,015.86
前日終値
968.30
52週レンジ
948.87 - 1,015.86
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
978.72
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
51.463
設定日
02/19/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Mirae Asset China Growth Goal Convertible Securities Investment Trust 2 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in equity. Once the fund reaches the target price, it will invest in domestic bond.
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600