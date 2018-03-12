Korea Reverse Plus A Equity
1BX9207:KS
1,026.22
KRW
19.33
1.92%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,000.10 - 1,009.12
前日終値
1,006.89
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,026.22
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
15.136
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
YONG-BUM LEE / SE-YOON AN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
KITM Reverse Plus A Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital gains by mainly investing in undervalued stocks and stocks with growth potential through the Bottom-Up approach. The Fund invests 60% or more in stocks, 40% or less in ABSs and CPs, and the rest in swap transactions.
住所Korea Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Yoido Dong 27-1
Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3276-4700
Webサイトwww.kim.co.kr