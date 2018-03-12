Mirae Asset Retirement Plan
1BW1112:KS
1,105.58
KRW
1.05
0.10%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,044.68 - 1,115.26
年初来リターン
3.68%
前日終値
1,104.53
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
BRIC
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,105.58
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
57.625
設定日
08/29/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
AHN SUN-YOUNG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1773176:KS
Mirae Asset Pharos Securitie
|32.15 百万
|32.16 十億
|62.44
|
1950063:KS
Mirae Asset China Industry R
|8.03 百万
|9.89 十億
|19.19
|
1760306:KS
Mirae Asset Brazil Industry
|7.47 百万
|4.42 十億
|8.57
|
1760314:KS
Mirae Asset Russia Industry
|5.51 百万
|3.33 十億
|6.46
|
1950055:KS
Mirae Asset India Sector Lea
|1.16 百万
|1.52 十億
|2.96
企業概要
Mirae Asset Retirement Plan BRICs Leading Industry 40 Securities Feeder Investment Trust 1 (Bond Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains from the Mirae Asset Pharos Bond Master Fund and some master funds invest in stocks domiciled in BRICs region.
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600