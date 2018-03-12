Plus Tenbagger Mid&Small Sec
1BV9726:KS
1,028.67
KRW
18.85
1.87%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,001.86 - 1,014.01
前日終値
1,009.82
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,028.67
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
25.416
設定日
03/06/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
GYEONG WU-HYEON
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Plus Tenbagger Mid&Small Securities Investment Trust1(Equity) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in domestic equities.
住所Plus Asset Management Co. Ltd.
Korea Teachers Pension Hall 13F
Yeoido Dong 27-2, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-742
Korea
電話番号82-2-3787-2700
Webサイトwww.plusasset.com