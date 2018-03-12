Korea Investment Pension Glo
1BT4451:KS
1,112.65
KRW
5.85
0.53%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,000.89 - 1,143.78
年初来リターン
2.79%
前日終値
1,106.80
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Foreign Growth
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,112.65
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
12.366
設定日
09/01/2017
直近配当額 ( 12/08/2017)
7.11
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.64%
ファンドマネージャ
LEE JUNG-SOOK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-

-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1815011:KS
Korea Investment Global Bran
|5.48 百万
|7.39 十億
|75.65
|
KUF8:CUR
|106.00
|1.13 十億
|11.60
|
KIF8:CUR
|66.00
|843.35 百万
|8.63
|
KUZ7:CUR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
|
KIZ7:CUR
|0.00
|1.00
|0.00
企業概要
Korea Investment Pension Global Brand Power Securities Feeder Investment Trust (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains and current income by investing in Korea Investment Global Brand Power Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所Korea Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Yoido Dong 27-1
Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3276-4700
Webサイトwww.kim.co.kr