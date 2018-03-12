Korea Investment US Finance
1BN6908:KS
1,044.04
KRW
0.06
0.01%
更新日時 17:41 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
980.25 - 1,051.11
年初来リターン
0.12%
前日終値
1,043.98
52週レンジ
980.25 - 1,051.11
年初来リターン
0.12%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,044.04
資産総額 (百万 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
87.627
設定日
04/19/2017
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JV920966:COR
|400.00 千
|400.98 百万
|88.23
企業概要
Korea Investment US Finance IT Goal Convertible Securities Investment Trust 1 (Bond) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains by investing in offshore equity. Once the fund reaches the target price, it will sell of its assets and invest in domestic bonds.
住所Korea Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Yoido Dong 27-1
Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3276-4700
Webサイトwww.kim.co.kr