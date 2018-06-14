Mirae Asset US Dividend Prem
1BL1529:KS
1,142.32
KRW
1.80
0.16%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,020.31 - 1,178.94
1年トータルリターン
13.10%
年初来リターン
2.72%
前日終値
1,140.52
ファンド分類
Developed Markets
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,142.32
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
18.934
設定日
02/01/2017
直近配当額 ( 02/01/2018)
11.72
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.03%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1BL1354:KS
Mirae Asset US Dividend Prem
|18.23 百万
|19.81 十億
|94.03
企業概要
Mirae Asset US Dividend Premium Securities Feeder Investment Trust H(Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capital gains by investing 80% or more of its assets in Mirae Asset US Dividend Premium Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600