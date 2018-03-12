Korea Investment SSGA Global
1BK6661:KS
1,007.01
KRW
4.00
0.40%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
996.48 - 1,022.54
前日終値
1,003.01
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,007.01
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
1.539
設定日
02/14/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1BK6489:KS
Korea Investment SSGA Global
|1.43 百万
|1.52 十億
|92.30
企業概要
Korea Investment SSGA Global Low Volatility Securities Feeder Investment Trust UH(Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the fund is to achieve capial gains by investing in Korea Investment SSGA Global Low Volatility Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity).
住所Korea Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Yoido Dong 27-1
Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3276-4700
Webサイトwww.kim.co.kr