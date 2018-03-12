KIM eShort-term Bond Securit
1BH5320:KS
1,001.57
KRW
0.23
0.02%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,001.14 - 1,022.60
1年トータルリターン
1.95%
年初来リターン
0.50%
前日終値
1,001.34
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond Short
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,001.57
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
153.119
設定日
10/07/2016
直近配当額 ( 03/02/2018)
21.57
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.15%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.10%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.07%
経費率
0.21%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JK709750:COR
|40.00 百万
|38.96 十億
|10.62
|
AO983486:COR
|20.00 百万
|19.50 十億
|5.32
|
AL069188:COR
|20.00 百万
|19.50 十億
|5.32
|
QZ714591:COR
|20.00 百万
|19.47 十億
|5.31
|
AN994868:COR
|20.00 百万
|19.45 十億
|5.30
|
LW937574:COR
|20.00 百万
|19.44 十億
|5.30
|
QZ413970:COR
|20.00 百万
|19.41 十億
|5.29
企業概要
KIM eShort-term Bond Securities Investment Trust(Bond) is an open-end Fund in corporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 60% or more of its assets in domestic bonds.
住所Korea Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Yoido Dong 27-1
Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3276-4700
Webサイトwww.kim.co.kr