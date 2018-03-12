MiraeAsset Global Multi Asse
1B48313:KS
1,080.63
KRW
0.32
0.03%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
1,014.96 - 1,130.09
1年トータルリターン
7.63%
年初来リターン
0.85%
前日終値
1,080.95
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,080.63
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
7.094
設定日
12/01/2016
直近配当額 ( 08/17/2017)
16.05
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.49%
ファンドマネージャ
SONG JIN-YONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
1.25%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1B48206:KS
MiraeAsset Global Multi Asse
|6.00 百万
|6.53 十億
|99.87
企業概要
MiareAsset Global Multi Asset Allocation Securities Feeder Investment Trust1 (Bond Balanced-Fund of Funds) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in MiareAsset Global Multi Asset Allocation Securities Master Investment Trust(Bond Balanced-Fund of Funds).
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600