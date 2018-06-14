Mirae Asset Global health Ca
1AY9736:KS
1,150.63
KRW
5.15
0.45%
更新日時 17:44 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,150.63
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
14.344
設定日
02/12/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SONG JIN-YONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1AY9660:KS
Mirae Asset Global health Ca
|12.88 百万
|12.76 十億
|99.80
企業概要
Mirae Asset Global Health Care Securities Feeder Investment Trust 1(Equity) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in Mirae Asset Global health Care Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600