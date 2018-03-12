Mirae Asset China Growth Sec
1AW5173:KS
1,627.27
KRW
17.39
1.08%
更新日時 17:41 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
958.34 - 1,684.03
1年トータルリターン
70.40%
年初来リターン
9.49%
前日終値
1,609.88
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,627.27
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
143.703
設定日
11/10/2014
直近配当額 ( 11/09/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SONG JIN-YONG / KIM BYEONG-HA
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.80%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1AW5165:KS
Mirae Asset China Growth Sec
|71.60 百万
|102.92 十億
|99.81
企業概要
Mirae Asset China Growth Securities Feeder Investment Trust1(Equity) is an open- end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in Mirae Asset China Growth Securities Master Investment Trust(Equity).
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600