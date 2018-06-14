Mirae Asset Global EMP Solut

1AU6025:KS
1,057.16
KRW
1.85
0.18%
更新日時 17:43 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
989.31 - 1,129.12
1年トータルリターン
8.09%
年初来リターン
0.82%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,057.16
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
9.484
設定日
02/09/2017
直近配当額 ( 10/10/2017)
24.8
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.35%
ファンドマネージャ
SONG JIN-YONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
1AU5852:KS
Mirae Asset Global Asset All
8.12 百万 8.47 十億 99.88
企業概要
Mirae Asset Global EMP Solution Securities Feeder Investment Trust 1 (Equity Balanced-Fund of Funds) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in Mirae Asset Global EMP Solution Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity Balanced Fund of Funds).
住所
Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号
82-2-3774-1600
Webサイト
www.miraeasset.com/global-network/asia-pacific/korea.html