Mirae Asset Global EMP Solut
1AU6025:KS
1,057.16
KRW
1.85
0.18%
更新日時 17:43 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Fund of Funds
52週レンジ
989.31 - 1,129.12
1年トータルリターン
8.09%
年初来リターン
0.82%
前日終値
1,055.31
52週レンジ
989.31 - 1,129.12
1年トータルリターン
7.44%
年初来リターン
0.82%
商品分類
Fund of Funds
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1,057.16
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 06/14/2018)
9.484
設定日
02/09/2017
直近配当額 ( 10/10/2017)
24.8
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.35%
ファンドマネージャ
SONG JIN-YONG
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1AU5852:KS
Mirae Asset Global Asset All
|8.12 百万
|8.47 十億
|99.88
企業概要
Mirae Asset Global EMP Solution Securities Feeder Investment Trust 1 (Equity Balanced-Fund of Funds) is an open-end Fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing 90% or more of its assets in Mirae Asset Global EMP Solution Securities Master Investment Trust (Equity Balanced Fund of Funds).
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600