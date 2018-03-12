KTIM LG Group Plus Securitie
1AR6295:KS
1,085.94
KRW
12.97
1.21%
更新日時 17:39 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
932.83 - 1,155.03
1年トータルリターン
16.52%
年初来リターン
-1.05%
前日終値
1,072.97
ファンド分類
Thematic Sector
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,085.94
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
5.489
設定日
06/10/2014
直近配当額 ( 08/09/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
HONG-JU KIM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
1.05%
企業概要
KTIM LG Group Plus Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital gains by investing in domestic equities. The Fund invests at least 60% of its assets in equities, of which 50% should be LG Group related, and 40% or less in bonds and ABSs.
住所Korea Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Yoido Dong 27-1
Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3276-4700
Webサイトwww.kim.co.kr