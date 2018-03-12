KITM Umbrella Securities Con
1AR6204:KS
1,021.42
KRW
0.11
0.01%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
1,015.66 - 1,021.31
1年トータルリターン
0.97%
年初来リターン
0.28%
前日終値
1,021.31
52週レンジ
1,015.66 - 1,021.31
1年トータルリターン
0.96%
年初来リターン
0.28%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,021.42
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
5.475
設定日
11/11/2014
直近配当額 ( 07/03/2017)
4.32
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.42%
ファンドマネージャ
DONG-JU KIM
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.10%
経費率
0.40%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AN389061:COR
|2.00 百万
|2.00 十億
|38.96
|
AM962385:COR
|1.90 百万
|1.90 十億
|37.11
|
QZ347048:COR
|400.00 千
|396.26 百万
|7.72
企業概要
KITM Umbrella Securities Convertible Investment Trust 1 (Bond-Balanced) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains and current income by investing in bonds and converting between investments based on the market performances. The Fund invests 60% or less of its assets in bonds.
住所Korea Investment Trust Mgmt Co.
Yoido Dong 27-1
Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-101
Korea
電話番号82-2-3276-4700
Webサイトwww.kim.co.kr