Mirae Asset Good Company Equ
1962621:KS
1,000.94
KRW
16.02
1.63%
更新日時 17:42 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
871.75 - 1,071.27
1年トータルリターン
18.71%
年初来リターン
-0.86%
前日終値
984.92
52週レンジ
871.75 - 1,071.27
1年トータルリターン
16.32%
年初来リターン
-0.86%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,000.94
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
31.340
設定日
10/25/2010
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
30.03
直近配当利回り（税込）
3.00%
ファンドマネージャ
IL-WOONG CHO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.61%
経費率
-
企業概要
Mirae Asset Good Company Equity Investment Trust is an open-end fund incorporated in Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital gains through investment in stocks of Korea Corporate Governance Stock Price Index and Korea Dividend Stock Price Index. The Fund invests 60% or more in stocks, 40% or less in bonds, ABSs and CPs respectively, and the rest in swaps.
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600