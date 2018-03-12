Mirae Asset Reserving 300 mi
1962530:KS
1,052.96
KRW
16.52
1.59%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
933.44 - 1,121.39
1年トータルリターン
13.12%
年初来リターン
0.32%
前日終値
1,036.44
ファンド分類
Growth Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
South Korea
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,052.96
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
178.813
設定日
10/25/2010
直近配当額 ( 12/30/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
IL-WOONG CHO
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.61%
経費率
1.93%
企業概要
Mirae Asset Reserving 300 million won Solomon Securities Investment Trust 1 (Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The objective of the Fund is to achieve capital gains through diversified investments. The Fund invests 60% or more in stocks, 40% or less in bonds,especially 40% or less in equity-linked bonds, and 40% or less in CPs and ABSs respectively.
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600