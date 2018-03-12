Mirae Asset China A Share Se
1934208:KS
1,016.19
KRW
9.22
0.92%
更新日時 17:40 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
965.55 - 1,301.86
1年トータルリターン
2.91%
前日終値
1,006.97
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
China
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
China
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,016.19
資産総額 (十億 KRW) ( 03/12/2018)
7.703
設定日
02/07/2011
直近配当額 ( 02/01/2017)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
SONG JIN-YONG
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
2.24%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
1848366:KS
Mirae Asset China A Share Se
|2.42 百万
|3.16 十億
|94.17
企業概要
Mirae Asset China Mainland Securities Feeder Investment Trust 1 UH(Equity) is an open-end fund incorporated in South Korea. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital gains by investing in its master fund which invests in China A shares. The Fund invests at least 90% of its assets in the Mirae Asset China A Share Equity Master Fund.
住所Mirae Asset Investment Mgmt Co. Ltd.
Mirae Asset Bldg
Yeoido 45-1, Youngdeungpo Gu
Seoul, 150-010
Korea
電話番号82-2-3774-1600