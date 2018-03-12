Essence Baoli Bond Fund
167501:CH
Shenzhen
1.1310
CNY
0.0010
0.09%
更新日時 16:00 JST 2018/03/12
始値
1.1310
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
1.1310 - 1.1310
前日終値
1.1300
52週レンジ
1.0750 - 1.1320
1年トータルリターン
3.76%
年初来リターン
2.08%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.131
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
627.321
設定日
07/24/2013
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-0.09%
乖離率52週平均値
-0.14%
ファンドマネージャ
ZHUANG YUAN
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
1.99%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
Essence Baoli Classification Bond Fund is an open-end fund(Class B:closed-end) i ncorporated in China. The Fund targets to achieve stable income and to outer pe rform benchmark.The Fund is required to invest at least 80% of its assets in fixed-income securities. Class A/B have special characteristics,check prospectus on{CF
}
住所36/F New World Center,
6009 Yitian Road,
Futian District,
Shenzhen, China
518035
電話番号Tel: (86) 755-82509999
Webサイトwww.essencefund.com