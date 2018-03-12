CCB Principal Fengyu Private
165317:CH
Shenzhen
0.9350
CNY
0.0050
0.54%
更新日時 16:00 JST 2018/03/12
始値
0.9260
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.9260 - 0.9350
前日終値
0.9300
52週レンジ
0.8600 - 1.0950
年初来リターン
-3.11%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
0.9991
資産総額 (百万 CNY) ( 12/29/2017)
651.389
設定日
09/29/2016
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-6.92%
乖離率52週平均値
-6.05%
ファンドマネージャ
WU SHANGWEI
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
-3.53%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
CCB Principal Fengyu Private Offering Flexible Allocation Mixed Fund is a closed-end fund incorporated in China. The Fund focus on private offering stocks during closing period and aims to achieve long term appreciation. The fund invests 0-100% of total assets in stocks with at least 80% of noncash assets in private offering stocks during closing period.
住所7 Finance Street
Winland Intl Finance Ctr
Xicheng
Beijing 100034
China
電話番号86-10-6397 7993
Webサイトwww.ccbfund.cn